Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

LON PFG opened at GBX 478.40 ($6.29) on Monday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37). The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 426. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 20.71.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

