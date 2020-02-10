Proxeus (XES) Trading 73.5% Higher This Week

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 49% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxeus token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. In the last week, Proxeus has traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.70 or 0.03550103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00256752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00135922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

