PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

PTC stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.37. 173,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,207. PTC has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.90 and a beta of 1.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

