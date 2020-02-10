PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

