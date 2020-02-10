PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,693 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $46.61. 1,099,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

