Pundi X One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.30 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. Pundi X has a market cap of $43.59 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000611 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.05748735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00120434 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,298,799,745 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.