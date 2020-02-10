PureVidz Achieves Market Cap of $49,155.00 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, PureVidz has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $49,155.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PureVidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PureVidz alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

PureVidz (CRYPTO:VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz.

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PureVidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PureVidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.