PutinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $96,845.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $96,845.00 and $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048579 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00070486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000803 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00084062 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,708.02 or 0.99469880 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 992,271,307 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

