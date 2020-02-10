Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,756 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 77,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,574 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,779,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,494,666. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $185.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,410.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

