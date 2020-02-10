Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $8.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.47. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $32.41 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $338.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.64 and a 200-day moving average of $264.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

