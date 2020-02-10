Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDEV. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of CDEV opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Papa acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,530.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 140,500 shares of company stock worth $471,680. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $3,803,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after buying an additional 1,674,623 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

