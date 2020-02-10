Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cigna Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.89.

Shares of CI opened at $208.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

