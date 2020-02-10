Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for FormFactor, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of FORM opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. FormFactor has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,892,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 620,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

