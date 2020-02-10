Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hub Group Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hub Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

HUBG opened at $59.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

