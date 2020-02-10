Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kellogg in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on K. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,012,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 61,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 801,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 259,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.