Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

PXD stock opened at $137.82 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $24,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

