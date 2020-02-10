Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:TECK opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 9.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

