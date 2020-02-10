Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

