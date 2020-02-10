Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $75.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $66.08 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $600,398,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,413,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.