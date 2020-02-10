Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for iRobot Co. Issued By Dougherty & Co (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRobot in a research report issued on Friday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for iRobot’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.99.

Shares of IRBT opened at $54.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 573.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 380,297 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iRobot by 63.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,466 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in iRobot by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter worth about $3,692,000.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

