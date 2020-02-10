Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Norbord in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

OSB stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.92. Norbord has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,377,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 88.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,611 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 888,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord by 64.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.