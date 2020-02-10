Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $27.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57. Tenable has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Tenable by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenable by 45.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 273,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

