Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

