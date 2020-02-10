Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal SA Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MT. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerzbank downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of MT opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.