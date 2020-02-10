Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $87.60 and a 1 year high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,419,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.