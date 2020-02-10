Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Corp Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

COR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

COR stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $123.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,651,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 108,953 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

