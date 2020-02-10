Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The company has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.