Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Inphi in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

IPHI stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. Inphi has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.69.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

In other Inphi news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

