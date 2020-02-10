Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reduced by Analyst

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) – First Analysis lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis analyst J. Munda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. First Analysis has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $727.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $391,481.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,730.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $25,609.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $397,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,239 shares of company stock worth $11,824,710. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

