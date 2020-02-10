Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Lowered by Wedbush

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

MHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of MHO opened at $42.72 on Monday. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 199,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

