Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $9.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.53. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $10.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $44.09 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,303.60 on Monday. Markel has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,310.83. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,149.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 249 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $280,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,383 shares in the company, valued at $100,555,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,036. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

