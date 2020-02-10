Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $87.45 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.