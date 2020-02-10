Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

NYSE RCL opened at $111.55 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

