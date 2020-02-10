Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $155.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

