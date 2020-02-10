Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Reduced by Cormark

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $750,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,578,000 after purchasing an additional 859,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

