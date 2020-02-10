Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings Inc Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. Tenable has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $36.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tenable by 333.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tenable by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,838,589.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.