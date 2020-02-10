Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for The Ensign Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENSG. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $53.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

