Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Cut by Analyst

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

WD stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $645,416.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,419 over the last 90 days. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,159,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 63,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.