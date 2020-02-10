Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Lowered by Analyst

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Waters in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $217.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Waters has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.31.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $879,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $3,563,612 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Waters by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Waters by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.