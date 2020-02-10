Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson PLC Raised by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Willis Towers Watson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Average” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $210.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $160.97 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 437,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,357,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,308,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

