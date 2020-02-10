Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Cut by Northcoast Research

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

Shares of WWE opened at $42.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.