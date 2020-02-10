Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZION. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $46.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

