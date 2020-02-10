Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issued By Barrington Research

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of CMCO opened at $36.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 452,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $277,043.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,728 shares of company stock worth $1,349,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

