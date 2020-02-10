Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Depot Inc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $237.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.49. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.53.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

