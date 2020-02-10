Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 228,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

