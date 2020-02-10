Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s FY2020 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 7,511 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $891,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,021 shares of company stock worth $10,969,989 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

