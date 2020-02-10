Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Amdocs Limited Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amdocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $73.80 on Monday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amdocs by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,775 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

