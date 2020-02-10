Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CENT. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of CENT opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.08. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 187.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 220,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.