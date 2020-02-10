Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Reduced by William Blair

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cubic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Cubic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

CUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

CUB opened at $64.86 on Monday. Cubic has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cubic by 79.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cubic by 400.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

