Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Cut by Analyst

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Model N in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Model N alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 0.57. Model N has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $106,420.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Model N by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Model N by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Model N by 7.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Model N by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Model N by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.